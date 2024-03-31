Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. gifts Porsche Panamera and Cadillac Escalade to his parents after $70,000,000 deal

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was looking to get paid this offseason and he got it. Pittman Jr. signed a three-year, $70 million deal with the Colts. In the 2023-24 season, he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second time in three seasons.

After signing the new monster deal, Pittman Jr. bought a Cadillac Escalade for his mother, Kristin Randall and a Porsche Panamera for his father, Michael Pittman Sr.

The WR took to Instagram to share the pictures with the caption:

"I’ve been dreaming about this moment ever since I started playing football. Beyond grateful to these two."

The Porsche Panamera has a price range of $99,900 to $106,900 (per edmunds.com), while the Cadillac Escalade can be bought for $93,000 (per cadillac.com).

Michael Pittman Jr. a Colt for next three seasons

Michael Pittman Jr.'s three-year deal keeps him in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future. When his contract is up, he will still only be 29 years old, so there could be another big payday coming if he continues his good form.

The Colts general manager Chris Ballard highly praised Pittman Jr. during the Scouting Combine in February.

"Look, he cares about winning. He wants to win. And when you're a good player, part of that is you want the football," Ballard said (h/t AP News). “I don’t know if I want to be around a guy that doesn’t want the ball. That’s OK.

"There’s a way to do it, a right way to do it, but it’s one of the things I appreciate about Pitt. The one thing you never have to worry about with that guy is he empties the tank. He absolutely empties the tank.”

With the Colts looking to improve on last season's efforts with Anthony Richardson, Michael Pittman Jr. is looming as a key piece of the offensive puzzle for Indianapolis and the franchise has rewarded him as such with his huge contract.