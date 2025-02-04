"Come here and cook with Drake Maye" - Patriots fans recruit Cooper Kupp after Rams make decision on WR's future

Los Angeles Rams superstar Cooper Kupp announced via X on Monday that the franchise had informed him that they intended to trade him this offseason and were willing to let him handpick his landing spot.

In a lengthy post, the veteran wide receiver revealed that he had planned on retiring as a Ram and was astonished and taken aback by the front office's decision.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships," Kupp wrote.

"I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember."

While Kupp is still trying to come to grips with the franchise's decision, several fanbases on social media, including the New England Patriots' fandom, pleaded with the former Super Bowl MVP to join their franchise.

Some even began daydreaming about Kupp and quarterback Drake Maye forming a dynamic duo.

"Come to New England and cook with Drake Maye," @guinnessstache pleaded.

"Dear Patriots, Please go get Cooper Kupp and give Maye the safety valve he needs. Will open up the deep passing attack and create lanes for Maye to use his legs. He’s an incredible blocker," @seeking_gamma81 wrote.

"GET READY TO LEARN DRAKE MAYE," @617swaps quipped.

Cooper Kupp contract: Patriots can easily afford to land WR

The Rams' primary reason for moving on from Cooper Kupp is his contract. The 31-year-old is set to earn $20 million in 2025 and $19.85 million in 2026. Los Angeles has several stars, like standout wide receiver Puka Nacua, on rookie deals and has to create cap space to hand them extensions, prompting it to part ways with the veteran.

The Patriots are among the few teams that would have no issues absorbing Kupp's contract. New England has over $123 million in cap space, the most in the league. They also have several lucrative draft picks to offer the Rams in exchange for the wide receiver.

If the Patriots intend to land him and he showcases willingness to move to Massachusetts, LA will give him their blessing and trade him out of the conference in a jiffy.

