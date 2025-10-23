"Come run routes for Shedeur Sanders then": NFL fans react as Garrett Wilson's resurfaced post on Browns QB goes viral

Shedeur Sanders has not been getting regular first-team practice sessions with the Cleveland Browns. However, the rookie quarterback still has many who back his ability. This week, a resurfaced tweet from New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson about Sanders caught the attention of fans on social media.

"Bra shedeur is one of them ones at qb.. everything look easy," Wilson tweeted in September 2023, when Sanders was playing at Colorado.

Garrett Wilson @GarrettWilson_V Bra shedeur is one of them ones at qb.. everything look easy

Some had interesting new responses to Wilson's resurfaced tweet, with some urging Sanders to link up with the Jets WR.

"Come run routes for bruh then," one tweeted.

𝙇 𝘼 🏃🏾‍♂️ @Bronnychill Come run routes for bruh then

"Tell Woody Johnson go and get bro," another added.

"How would you like to catch passes from him?" a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Shedeur to GW in NY would feed families," one wrote.

"BRING HIM HOME AB," another added.

"NFL WRs know best...." a user tweeted.

Wilson's Jets are the only team in the NFL without a win this season. The Jets have lost seven games, and their quarterback, Justin Fields, has come under fire amid his struggles.

There have been rumors that the Jets might look to bring in a new QB before the trade deadline. Some have also suggested that Shedeur Sanders could be the man to replace Fields in New York.

Shedeur Sanders shares a message amid frustrations over lack of opporunities

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders has often shown frustrations at being unable to get first-team opportunities for the Browns. On Wednesday, Sanders tweeted an emotional message about his faith in god.

"The greatest lesson I’ve learned through it all is not to worry but to lean on and trust GOD in every situation. Even when I don’t know what to do, I’ve learned that GOD will always guide me. I live stress-free because I know that, no matter what, GOD has the final say over my life. I’m able to persevere through trials because I come from a family built on morals, values, and unshakable principles." Sanders tweeted.

"Growing up, I had access to a lot, and maybe without my understanding shaped my world view, but I’ve realized that peace, purpose, and faith can’t be bought. They have to be built. True success is who you become while waiting on GOD’s timing. GOD’s pace protects what your purpose will one day require." Sanders added.

The Browns (2-5) will face the New England Patriots (5-2) in Week 8 on Sunday.

Dillon Gabriel is expected to lead the offense for Cleveland, while Sanders will serve as his backup.

