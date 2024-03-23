Comedian Brian Simpson believes Tom Brady could run for President and win

Brian Simpson has come out and said that he believes Tom Brady is a surefire candidate for success if he were to run to become the President of the United States. And the comedian believes that in a football-crazy nation obsessed with winners, nothing is as good as a lock as the former NFL quarterback.

He explained his reason by saying that Tom Brady would collect both the white vote and the black vote; two of the largest voting demographics in the country. In terms of geographic pull, Brian Simpson said that he will be unbeatable in Boston considering he won six of his seven Super Bowls there. And the comedian insisted that if the quarterback were to begin every debate with a reference to his NFL success, he would be unbeatable. He commented,

"He's got white vote, the black vote. He's got Boston. He's got seven Super Bowls and listen, and then people are so crazy about it was like because seven Super Bowls means I'm a winner. He could start every debate off like that: 'Besides winning seven Super Bowls'."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brian Simpson trolls Kyle Shanahan as he bigs up Tom Brady

Brian Simpson, while bullish about Tom Brady's chances as a Presidential candidate, did caution that the quarterback is likely to lose the swing state of Georgia. This was in reference to his famous comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

The comedian even insisted that the best way to ensure Tom Brady gets into the White House is by making sure Kyle Shanahan is his opponent. The current San Francisco 49ers coach was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons in that famous loss in the Super Bowl.

Brian Simpson said,

"He would only lose in Georgia. Brady could run as a Republican and we could get Kyle Shannahan to run as a Democrat. He'll definitely beat him."

The comedian then mused that if that was not possible, then the next best way was to get LeBron James as Brady's running mate. As the two GOATs in football and basketball, they have a fan following that nobody in America could match. Simpson concluded,

"Or straight up Brady and LeBron as his running mate. That's everybody, you got everybody."

While all of that is good comedy, one assumes that this is going to remain hypothetical for the time being. Tom Brady has not shown the slightest inclination to run for any political office, let alone the highest one in the land.