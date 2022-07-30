"Jesus might come back before the Deshaun Watson decision is made" - Comedian pokes fun at NFL, as league delays Browns QB's suspension verdict

The verdict for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the most anticipated rulings in quite some time. Some fans are getting restless waiting for a decision on the future of the Browns quarterback. Comedian Ricky Smith took to Twitter to express the sentiment of many fans. He stated that Jesus might return before a ruling on the Cleveland quarterback is handed down:

“Jesus might come back before the Deshaun Watson decision is made…”

The wait for a decision on a possible suspension for the quarterback following claims of sexual misconduct will continue.

According to the Associated Press, the arbitrator in Watson’s disciplinary hearing, Judge Sue L. Robinson, is not providing a ruling on his hearing that ended last month. The 26-year-old was accused of sexual harassment and assault by 24 massage therapists in Texas. He has reached an agreement on 20 of the civil lawsuits filed against him.

Four lawsuits are still unresolved, and the lawyer representing the women has stated that he wishes to take them to trial around the spring of 2023.

Two separate grand juries in Harris County decided not to charge the former Houston Texans quarterback over criminal complaints arising from the claims. He has been practicing with Cleveland. Meanwhile, Robinson must determine if the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback breached the league’s personal conduct policy and whether to dole out punishment.

How long could Deshaun Watson be suspended for?

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The NFL made the case for a year-long suspension at a three-day proceeding in June of this year. The NFL Players’ Association (NFLPA) argued for no punishment, They are, however, prepared for his suspension. The objective is to have the Browns quarterback play for the team in 2022.

If Robinson, who was jointly installed by the NFL and the players’ union, gives any discipline, either side can file for an appeal. Should that be the outcome, Commissioner Roger Goodell or his representative:

“Will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute.”

This is per the terms of Article 46 of the league's collective bargaining agreement.

We’ll see if the discipline comes soon and whether Browns fans will see their franchise quarterback play this upcoming season.

