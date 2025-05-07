Commanders GM Adam Peters credits analytics think tank for signing "R&D darling" prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

Adam Peters had a grave task at hand when Josh Harris appointed him as general manager of the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2024 season: revive a franchise that had developed a poor image under former owner Dan Snyder. He greatly succeeded in that regard by hiring Dan Quinn and drafting Jayden Daniels, who led the team all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

And as he enters his second year in the post, he has high praise for one of just five players that he drafted a couple weeks ago: cornerback Trey Amos. Speaking on Pat McAfee's eponymous show on Tuesday, he said:

"A cool story this this year was when we drafted Trey Amos, who's like an R&D darling. We call him analytics. We call him R&D, but when we drafted him, you could hear like a roar from like, two doors down... I mean, all his metrics were incredible, but listening to them... I think we're gonna get better and better as the years go by."

The second-round pick, who began his college career at Louisiana, was an All-SEC first-teamer at Ole Miss after tallying fifty tackles (31 solo), sixteen pass deflections, three interceptions, and a forced fumble as a starter.

CBS analyst praises Adam Peters' 2025 draft class as a break from Dan Snyder

For how small Adam Peters' second-ever draft class turned out to be, it will be a very impactful one, according to CBS's Chris Trapasso. He ranks it tenth ahead of the season - a so-called "further step away" from the much-maligned Dan Snyder era.

The key component is 29th overall pick Josh Conerly, who is expected to compete with Andrew Wylie for the starting right tackle spot but can also move inside to guard in place of someone like Sam Cosmi. As for the others, he says:

"(Trey) Amos is an older, do-everything boundary corner with a fine blend of man and zone skills. (Jaylin) Lane may be deep on the receiver depth chart now. He won't be by November. Too sudden.

"(Jacory) Croskey-Merritt can have an Alfred Morris-type debut season in Washington behind Brian Robinson Jr. and co. Runners with his size, vision and particularly, explosiveness -- 4.45-second 40-yard dash and 41.5-inch vertical -- are rarely available in Round 7."

The only player not mentioned is sixth-round linebacker Kain Medrano, who is expected to back up Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner.

