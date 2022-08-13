Commanders president threatens to ban reporter for disrespecting Carson Wentz in brutal interview

Carson Wentz has had some ups and downs throughout his career. After an MVP-like 2016 season with the Philadelphia Eagles that was cut short by injury, the quarterback reunited with his former quarterbacks coach Frank Reich. Reich and Wentz reunited when he joined the Indianapolis Colts last season. The team’s implosion in the final two weeks, which led to them missing the playoffs, spelled the end for the quarterback.

Now with the Washington Commanders, the quarterback sat down for an interview with DC ABC 7 News reporter Scott Abraham and got some brutally worded questions. It was obvious he wasn’t expecting the verbal onslaught, but handled himself well nonetheless. Abraham started by questioning the quarterback about inaccurate passes.

“There’s been kind of a narrative out here in training camp that you’ve been a little inaccurate on your throws. ‘Consistently inconsistent’ has been kind of the terminology. How would you access your performance in training camp?”

The terminology Abraham referred to was clearly news to the quarterback, who defended himself by saying training camp was too early to make assessments like that. The reporter also asked if this was his last chance in the NFL as a starter after Philly and Indianapolis didn’t want him.

The line of questioning drew the ire of team president Jason Wright, who took to Twitter to defend his quarterback and condemn the disrespectful tone of the local reporter.

'Thankfully, Carson demonstrated grace & class in response to this pompous, unprofessional mess. I recognize you have made a living on childlike provocation but it needs to be called out. Don’t expect special access and good luck building rapport with the guys @Scott7news'

Wentz may have gracefully handled himself in the interview, but he'll have to prove himself on the field

The threat to ban the reporter is not from this latest interview alone, but as Wright implies, has been an ongoing issue of disrespect from the media. This is nothing new to the former Philadelphia Eagle, who has been highly criticized by most in the football media. His poor decisions on the field and struggles at the quarterback position have gained the attention of analysts at every level.

Although Wentz handled the interview well, his play on the field will ultimately be the only way he can quiet his critics. If his past few seasons have been any indication, he is the type to let all the talk get to him. Many believe that his struggles are mental, especially after Nick Foles stepped in and led the Eagles to a Super Bowl win. That was the same year that Wentz saw his MVP chances dashed by injury.

