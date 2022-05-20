“He's entitled to do what he wants with his football team” - Commanders QB Carson Wentz hits out at Colts owner Jim Irsay for making brash decisions

Carson Wentz has had a rollercoaster-type career as an NFL starting quarterback. Drafted second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz looked great in his first two seasons. In 2017, he was having what many believed was an MVP-type year, until his season was cut short by injury.

The Eagles still went on to win the Super Bowl with backup quarterback Nick Foles, but this seemed to take a toll on Wentz mentally. The Eagles eventually traded him away to the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, Wentz had a fairly good year, despite bouts with COVID-19 and dual ankle injuries.

However, some poor choices on the field and an implosion in the final two game of the season knocked the Colts out of the playoffs. Team owner Jim Irsay publicly berated Wentz. In a new interview on Colin Cowherd's podcast, Wentz spoke about his feelings on his departure from the Colts.

“I mean, it is what it is what it is, you know. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. You know, I thought last year was a really fun year. You know, I thought we did some pretty incredible things and came up short at the end. Obviously, I struggled down the stretch there, and the timing was poor. But, yeah, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect things to unfold the way they did."

The embattered quarterback continued,

"I thought things were in a pretty good place there. I had awesome relationships with every single person in that building, can’t say enough good things about the people over there. It kinda came out of left field, you know. And he’s entitled to his own opinion, and he’s entitled to do what he wants with his football team.”

Carson Wentz and Ron Rivera hope to have a long working relationship together with the Washington Commanders

As the Colts embark on another season with a new starting quarterback, Wentz has been given another chance with the Washington Commanders, a team that has had many struggles of its own over the years.

Wentz is staying positive despite his up-and-down seasons with the Eagles and the Colts, and everyone in Washington seems excited to have him on the team. Third-year Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, in particular, has stated he has no questions about his quarterback’s abilities and looks forward to having him in Washington for a very long tenure.

