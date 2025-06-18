Commanders RB Austin Ekeler challenges NFC East pecking order with bold take on gap with $6,300,000,000 franchise

Arguably, the biggest rivalry in the NFC East division is between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Many believe there is a massive gap between the two teams, and the Commanders are left in the dirt. However, Washington's star RB Austin Ekeler made a bold statement about the gap talk.

Ekeler believes there is no gap between the Commanders, which is worth $6,300,000,000 (according to Forbes), and the Eagles.

“Last year, there was a gap, because they (Eagles) won the Super Bowl between them and everybody," Ekeler said on Tuesday's edition of the Ross Tucker Podcast. ... "There are no gaps right now.

"The gap is neutral. Here's why I say that: look at our team from last year. Look at the Washington Commanders. The very beginning of the season, everyone would say, 'There's a massive gap between the Commanders and this team.'"

He added:

"Well, you look back on the season, you're like, 'Oh, maybe there wasn't.' They were actually pretty good. So this gap talk, what do you mean? We could go out there and win zero games? We could win 17 games. So we don't know it's a fresh, new, clean slate.”

The historic rivalry between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles

In the history of the NFL, the Commanders and the Eagles have faced off 182 times, with Washington leading the charge with a 90-86-6 record. The two teams have met each other twice in the playoffs.

In 1990, Washington won the wild card game 20-6. The Eagles got their revenge last season and marched on to win the Super Bowl.

One of the most memorable and infamous games between the two franchises also happened in the 1990 campaign. This bout is dubbed the "Body Bag Game," where Eagle injured nine Commanders (Washington Redskins) players. In no surprise, Philly defeated Washington 28-14.

