Commanders RB Austin Ekeler questions Chargers' intentions in 2024 NFL Free Agency after signing $11,000,000 deal in Washington

Running back Austin Ekeler parted ways with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month. As a member of the Washington Commanders, the running back recently revealed the Chargers' mindset when it came to free agency.

While appearing on the "God Bless Football" podcast, Ekeler said that the Chargers told him the fundamentals they were looking for in a running back. Essentially telling him that he didn't quite fit into their plans for the offense.

"The Chargers came to me and kinda told me what they were looking at in the RB position and it wasn't what I can offer as a player," Ekeler said. "There was a misalignment. Yeah, they're interested, but are you really?"

Ekeler also went on to say that he got the feeling that the Los Angeles Chargers would only sign him if they weren't able to sign another running back. Noting that he didn't want to simply be their backup plan, he entered free agency looking for the best opportunity:

"If all else fails, bring Austin back in type of thing? Because I don't want to be in that scenario. If that's your philosophy and what you're telling me and I don't fit that, I gotta look somewhere else."

Austin Ekeler went undrafted in 2017 and signed a one-year deal with the Chargers after the conclusion of the draft. He went on to play seven seasons with the organization and attempted to sign a contract extension last offseason. However, he and the Chargers couldn't come to an agreement and he will play in Washington in 2024.

Austin Ekeler's contract details with Commanders

For the first time in his NFL career, Austin Ekeler will suit up for a team other than the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Washington Commanders worth $11 million.

According to Spotrac, the salary for the two seasons combined is $8.43 million, along with a $3 million signing bonus and $4.21 million guaranteed.

He will now join a rebuilding Washington Commanders team that is looking for a fresh start with new head coach Dan Quinn.

In 14 games last season, Ekeler had 170 carries for 628 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also had 51 receptions for 436 receiving yards and one touchdown.