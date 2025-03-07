Commanders TE Zach Ertz opens up about surprising $750,00,000 game vs Falcons

Washington Commanders' Zach Ertz recently spoke about his surprise financial gain from an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. The veteran tight end activated several contract bonuses in the game.

Ertz signed with the Commanders before the 2024 season for a one-year contract worth $3 million, with approximately $2 million guaranteed. His salary this year was $1.2 million, so the incentives were a big bonus on top of his pay.

During Friday's edition of "Green Light with Chris Long," Ertz talked about the overtime victory that secured Washington's playoff spot.

"It was a fun day, obviously, to win, to have a game like that, and pretty much a win when you're in a situation was so much fun," Ertz said (28:35). "And Jayden was just calling my number, I think I had, I don't know what the stats were, but which is just to make the plays when the team needed me, especially in that situation as it was unbelievable. Obviously, the money is, was fun. I didn't know about it till after the game when Schefter told the whole world about it."

Ertz had six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in overtime. It activated three individual bonuses. He received $250,000 for achieving six TD receptions in the year, another $250,000 for reaching 600 receiving yards and a third $250,000 for crossing 60 receptions.

Zach Ertz was not aware of the contract details

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions - Source: Imagn

Zach Ertz also mentioned how he was genuinely surprised at the incentives in his contract.

"I didn't know I had those in my contract. I didn't know where I was in the stats," Ertz said on Friday, via 'Green Light with Chris Long.'

He had three receptions for 16 yards in overtime, including the two-yard TD reception that won the game and activated his TD bonus.

The 2024 season was a career revival for the former Philadelphia Eagle. He finished with 66 receptions for 654 yards and seven scores — his strongest statistical performance since 2019. The output placed him in a prime position as he enters free agency.

Several reports indicate that a return to Washington is probable. NBC Sports insider Matthew Berry wrote on Wednesday, "Expect Washington to re-sign Zach Ertz but probably allow Dyami Brown to leave if the cost becomes prohibitive."

The Commanders signed linebacker Bobby Wagner to a one-year $9.5 million contract on Thursday. This may be foreshadowing Ertz's return to the team that played in the NFC championship game in 2024.

