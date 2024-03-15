The Seattle Seahawks have a new quarterback, but it is not Justin Fields.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Seahawks were trading for Sam Howell, formerly of the Washington Commanders. The trade also involves four picks.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to Seattle Sports 710 AM, General Manager John Schneider explained the trade:

"Really tough, young. He's 23 years old and has 18 starts in the league already. He's the same age as like [Jayden] Daniels and [Spencer] Rattler and [Michael] Penix [Jr.], and he's a year younger than Bo Nix.

"He's into it, he works his tail off. We got great reviews on him and we loved him coming out of college. So yeah, we're happy to get him in the mix. Geno's the guy and Sam will be backing him up."

Fields' fans, however, are already worried about the snub:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What are Justin Fields' options after Seahawks snub?

On paper, a Justin Fields-Seattle Seahawks union seemed to make much sense.

With Geno Smith entering the twilight of his career, the team would have gotten a young dual-threat quarterback in the vein of former franchise face Russell Wilson.

And he would have had a good cast of weapons to work with in running backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III; wide receivers Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba; and tight end Noah Fant.

But with that out of the question, where could the 2022 No. 11 pick possibly go?

The most plausible option seems to be the Denver Broncos, who officially released Russell Wilson yesterday. The only other quarterbacks on the roster are Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci, and neither figures to be a long-term solution.

Of course, this is assuming that they do not draft someone like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr., either of whom may still be available by then.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings recently lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons, and Sam Darnold is unlikely to be a long-term solution. Trading for the Chicago Bears' embattled starter would provide a jolt to a core that has Pro Bowlers Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson, and TJ Hockenson.

There is also the off chance that the Bears will keep Fields rather than draft Caleb Williams, as is perhaps expected of them. It is no secret that his teammates, especially wideout DJ Moore, have been vocal about wanting him to stay.

And sticking to teammates, while he has lost Darnell Mooney to the Falcons, he has gained some new weapons in running back D'Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett to work with.

It will be interesting to see where Justin Fields ends up playing under center next season. Where do you think he should go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.