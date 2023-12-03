Commanders vs Dolphins weather report: How is the weather in Washington for Week 13 game?

In Week 13, the Miami Dolphins (8-3) will take on the Washington Commanders (4-8) at FedEx Field in an attempt to get one foot in the postseason.

AccuWeather predicts that the temperature in the Washington, D.C. region will be between 59 and 60 degrees, with cloudy conditions and a 40% chance of precipitation. The wind speed is predicted to be 7 mph.

Although there's a chance of rain affecting the game, both clubs might seem to think that the outlook is rather favorable. There's even a chance we won't see any rain at all, and the winds should be light.

The Miami Dolphins' efficient passing game shouldn't be impacted by the weather, and players like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa could put up incredible performances once more.

That being said, it is recommended that fans at the game wear their rain jackets because a light sprinkle is predicted throughout the game.

Miami triumphed over the New York Jets in Week 12. With that victory, the squad continued to have a commanding position in the league.

Conversely, the Commanders will aim to get back on track following their Thanksgiving defeat to the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Even though quarterback Sam Howell had a good game, the team's defensive issues persisted and his effort was insufficient to defeat the Cowboys.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Miami Dolphins in Week 13?

The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders are scheduled to play today, December 3, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Washington Commanders' home field, FedExField in Landover, will host the game, which will be on FOX. Adam Amin will call play-by-play for the game; Mark Schlereth will serve as color analyst; and Kristina Pink will cover from the sidelines.

There are alternative ways to stream the game if you don't have cable. NFL Network, NBC, Fox, and ESPN are just a few of the well-known channels that are available on SlingTV and FuboTV, along with other NFL game broadcasters.

The following information is necessary for fans who are willing to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET

Stadium: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play announcer), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, SlingTV, DAZN (Canada)