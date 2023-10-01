Commanders vs Eagles weather report: What's in store for Week 4? 

On Sunday, at Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders will square off. The weather is expected to be optimal for the 1:00 p.m. ET, making for an intriguing battle.

According to the recent weather forecast, Philadelphia may have a pleasant temperature of about 79°F, which would be perfect for an exciting NFL game. The likelihood of rain is very low, and a gentle breeze between 5-10 mph is predicted.

Fans should be aware that the likelihood of the game being impacted is low considering the low chance of precipitation. While it's not expected that the temperature will significantly affect the game, there could be some mild north wind.

Both the Eagles and Commanders will need to take into account the exciting new dimension the north wind component adds when implementing their game plans.

The north wind element has the ability to affect throwing and punting attempts. It isn't something new forteams, but it might hinder the Eagles' deep passing threat, which has long been among the most potent in the NFL.

How to watch Commanders vs Eagles

On Sunday, at 1:00 p.m. ET, Lincoln Financial Field will play host to the Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders contest in Week 4.

The Eagles are expected to be optimistic going into the game after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-11 on Monday to go 3-0 on the season. The Commanders, meanwhile, will seek to rebound from their disastrous 37-3 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

In their last meeting, the Commanders emerged victorious 32-21 on the road, handing the Eagles their first loss of the 2022 campaign. They will look to do the same a year later.

The game, predicted to be another classic, will be broadcast on Fox. Daryl Johnston will serve as the color analyst and Joe Davis will call the play-by-play. Pam Oliver will serve as the game's sideline announcer.

Fans may subscribe to FuboTV and get a 7-day free trial to watch the Commanders vs Eagles live stream for free.

The information you need to follow the game on Sunday is provided below.

Date and Time : Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, October 1 at 1 p.m. ET Stadium : Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV : FOX

: FOX Announcers : Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sidelines)

: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sidelines) Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, SlingTV, DAZN (Canada)