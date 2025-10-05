  • home icon
  "Complete disappointment": Ravens HC John Harbaugh makes his feelings known after embarrassing 44-10 loss to Texans

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 05, 2025 22:06 GMT
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
John Harbaugh expressed his feelings to the media on Sunday after his team's latest loss. The Baltimore Ravens, who were projected as a Super Bowl contender during the offseason, suffered their fourth loss of the season, falling 44-10 at home to the Houston Texans.

In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh expressed his disappointment at his team's performance in the game, noting he anticipated something better. The Ravens' only win this season came in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, raising a lot of concerns internally.

“I thought we'd play a lot better than that based on the way we practiced,” Harbaugh said. “Hats off to them, they played a really good game, made a bunch of plays. Did a great job in the first half; we did not. Built a rhythm throughout the game, we did not.
“We're going to have to find a way to turn it around, figure out who we are this next week, and then into the bye and after the bye. We're going to have more than half the season left, and we're going to have to find ourselves. So, that's what our aim will be going forward.”
It was another shambolic performance for the Ravens' defense against the Texans as they conceded the most points this season. They've conceded at least 37 points in each of their four losses. However, John Harbaugh made it known last week that he plans to retain defensive coordinator Zach Orr.

John Harbaugh admits this is the most challenging time of his career

John Harbaugh was questioned if he could remember a more challenging time in his career with the Baltimore Ravens. His team boasts a 1-5 record and the worst defensive record in the NFL. Despite facing a lot of obstacles all the way, the coach admitted this is the most challenging.

“We've had a lot of them. I think back to a lot of challenging times,” Harbaugh said. “I think every year has challenges. And if you look back at some of those seasons, there were stretches. None is more challenging than this right now. This is the one we're in, and this is tough.
“But like I told the guys, this becomes a measuring stick for all of us. So what ends up happening is when you go through situations like this, and everybody does in their life, every team does in their career, players and coaches and everybody else, it's how you handle it.”

The talk of John Harbaugh getting fired by the Ravens is now being muted in some quarters, potentially marking the end of his tenure with the franchise. However, the coach remains committed to turning things around in the next couple of weeks despite the injury struggles.

