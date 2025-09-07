"Complete dysfunction," "Dumpster fire": Calls mount for Mike McDaniel to be fired after Dolphins' humiliating loss to Colts

Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins are off to a terrible start to the 2025 NFL season after the Indianapolis Colts dominated them in the season opener. They entered the field as a 1.5-point favorite, but the development of the game told a completely different story, as the Colts showed no mercy on the AFC East franchise.Despite a slow 3-0 start, the Colts took off in the second quarter, adding 17 points to the scoreboard. They rounded up with 13 points in the second half, while the Dolphins responded with eight points in the fourth quarter.Former NFL QB Chase Daniel asked how the game was developing, which sparked many reactions. &quot;Haven’t been watching but what’s going on with Miami???&quot; Daniel tweeted. Many fans reacted to the lopsided win on social media, blaming McDaniel for the team's performance, as calls mount for his firing.&quot;Complete dysfunction — Mike McDaniel will be the first HC fired this year… Gone in October,&quot; one fan said.𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤♦️ @captlibertasLINKComplete dysfunction — Mike McDaniel will be the first HC fired this year… Gone in October.&quot;Bad coach, bad QB, bad gm,&quot; another fan said. BoltsnFins4daWin @racingmc123LINKBad coach, bad QB, bad gm&quot;I thought it was a silly conversation all offseason, but Mike Mcdaniel might be on the hot seat,&quot; another fan said. Riley @RCCola9179LINKI thought it was a silly conversation all offseason, but Mike Mcdaniel might be on the hot seatDolphins fans echoed the sentiment that McDaniel's time with the team was pretty much over. &quot;The one chance we get something to put on the board Mike McDaniel decides he wants to go for it on fourth down. Fire him effective immediately,&quot; one fan said. &quot;Free Devon Achane and Tyreek Hill. Fire Mike McDaniel. This team looks the same as the past season and that is BAD,&quot; another fan said. &quot;Mike McDaniel getting fired today,&quot; another fan added. Indianapolis Colts' defense dominated Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson en route to a dominant winThe Indianapolis Colts hosted the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium with a revamped offense and former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones under center. The playmaker and the defense played at a high level from start to finish, taking the Colts to the promised land.Jones went 22-of-29 for 272 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked once and posted a 115.9 passer rating. On the other side, Tua Tagovailoa went 14-of-23 for 114 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions, three sacks and a 51.7 passer rating. Zach Wilson completed five of eight pass attempts for 32 yards.The Colts racked up 418 total yards, almost double that of the Dolphins (211). They also posted 27 first downs against 12 from Miami. It was a clear victory for Indianapolis, which sits first in the AFC South standings.