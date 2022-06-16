"Keep an open mind until all of the facts are evident" - Browns fan Condoleezza Rice confronts questions about Deshaun Watson case

The Deshaun Watson case was discussed by former Secretary of State and Cleveland Browns fan Condoleezza Rice. In an interview, Rice said that people should keep their minds open until all of the facts are evident and that these are serious matters regarding Watson:

“I’m someone who believes you keep an open mind until all of the facts are evident. I know the league is doing an investigation, the Browns have done an investigation. I will just wait to see what the outcome is. These are serious matters. I think every woman feels that these are serious matters, but hopefully people will get to the bottom of it and we’ll see where we are in a couple of months.”

Over two dozen women have publicly taken legal action against the Browns quarterback for his behavior as a claimed “serial sexual predator.”

The New York Times recently reported that Watson had interactions with at least 66 women over a timeframe of 17 months for private massage therapy appointments.

Deshaun Watson addresses allegations in press conference

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

The Browns quarterback spoke to the media at Cleveland’s minicamp to reinforce his stance on innocence:

“I’ve been honest and I’ve been truthful about my stance and that’s I never forced anyone, I never assaulted anyone, so that’s what I’ve been saying it from the beginning and I’m going to continue to do that until all the facts come out on the legal side.”

He continued to say that he wants to clear his name and that he regrets the impact the allegations have had on people beyond himself, including his family, the Browns organization, and his teammates:

“My biggest thing is just wanting to clear my name. I never assaulted, disrespected or harassed anyone. But at the same time, I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact it’s had on the community, and people outside of just myself, and that includes my family, that includes this organization, that includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions."

Watson concluded his statement by restating that the impact of the allegations on so many is something he regrets:

"That includes the fan base of the Cleveland Browns, that includes males, females, everyone across the world. That’s one thing I do regret, the impact that it’s triggered on so many people, and it’s tough to have to deal with.”

The NFL could suspend the three-time Pro Bowl signal-caller for violating their personal conduct. We’ll see how the ongoing story continues with the quarterback and if he’ll play for the Browns in the 2022 season.

