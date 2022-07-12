"Our politicians can afford a NFL team and most Americans can't afford rent and food" - NFL fans react to news of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice buying minority stake of Broncos

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is in the NFL news circle for her recent purchase of an ownership stake in the Denver Broncos. The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group won the bid to buy the Broncos franchise. Former Walmart chairman Robert Walton and the group purchased the team for $4.65 billion.
The announcement of Rice being added to the ownership group sparked some reactions on NFL Twitter.
One Twitter user said that Rice was never a politician since she did not run for elected office but was appointed by President George W. Bush.
Another fan pointed out that the political nature of her job and her association with the Republican party do make her a politician.
Late-state capitalism is difficult to discuss online, but The Simpsons did have an episode where Homer became the owner of the Denver Broncos.
Politics is a very lucrative business.
While Rice's ownership stake was not disclosed, she appears to have the resources to become a minority owner.
Numerous fans joked about the news. Some even included new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in their digs.
Certain fans pointed out how much money there is to make in public service.
Most politicians leave office and find success in the private sector.
That said, Rice brings passion to the game and should be more than qualified to help run an NFL franchise.
Condoleezza Rice has roots in the Denver area
Condoleezza Rice's addition to the Denver Broncos ownership group is no accident. She moved to Denver at age 12 and attended school there, graduating from high school at age 16. She then earned her undergrad and Ph.D. from the University of Denver.
Rice has had a relationship with the Broncos ownership group throughout her time as a professor at Stanford University, where Greg and Carrie Penner earned their degrees. The Penners are part of the group led by Rob Walton that purchased the team.
The addition of Russell Wilson via trade and now Condoleezza Rice to the ownership group represents a drastic but forward change for the Denver Broncos.