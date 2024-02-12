"Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend": Hillary Clinton sends sly wishes to Travis Kelce as Chiefs win Super Bowl 58 

If there ever was a script for the Super Bowl, you'd bet it would involve an overtime thriller featuring two of the very best on offer in the National Football League.

There may not be an NFL script to follow, but the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up a consecutive Super Bowl win, becoming just the eighth team in the league's history to go back-to-back in a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Naturally, most of the attention was focused on Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes after the win, with Hillary Clinton also joining the noise around Kansas City.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Hillary Clinton pokes fun at "Taylor's boyfriend" Travis Kelce after Super Bowl 58

With Taylor Swift constantly being referred to as Travis Kelce's girlfriend on NFL broadcasts, Hillary Clinton turned the tables in a tweet after the win.

She wrote on X:

"Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend - and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community!"

This win over the Niners marks the Chiefs' fourth Super Bowl win in all, with three of them coming during Kelce and Mahomes' watch.

No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row, though Kelce and the Chiefs will look to achieve that feat when they start again next season.

Travis Kelce unleashes trademark chant after Super Bowl win

Kelce stopped short of acknowledging the dynasty, saying that they've now won three Super Bowls and been to four, being beaten in Super Bowl XLIX by Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In any case, Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP this time around, though he missed the train on the regular season MVP. Not that he would mind, of course, now that he's just one short of Joe Montana's Super Bowl win tally.

The Chiefs will now likely party it up all night long as we wait on news of a parade for fans in Kansas City.