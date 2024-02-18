Congressman Tim Burchett is coming under fire for seeking to politicize the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting. There was always a chance that politicians would wade into this tragedy, given the inaction on gun violence that has plagued the Capitol for decades. But the Republican from Tennessee opened another front in the culture wars with his reaction to the fatal incident.

Based on what we know so far, there were two juveniles and another adult who were considered involved in the shooting. The latter has since been released as authorities concluded that he had no role to play.

Congressan Tim Burchett said that one of those initially identified was an 'illegal alien' even though there is no evidence that he was an illegal immigrant. He included a photo of the person he was purportedly referring to, even though we have no confirmation whether that is the adult who was initially suspected. That post was still up on X, formerly known as Twitter, even after his involvement in the tradedy was dismissed.

Fans were not happy with Congressman Tim Burchett's take on the whole tragedy, especially claiming something without evidence. They were further frustrated that it was still up despite the adult being released from suspicion and a community note identifying all of this. Here are some of the reactions on the platform, including some who are demanding that he be sued for his post.

Congressman Tim Burchett has had nothing to say about the juvenile suspects acquiring guns used in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

Although Congressman Tim Burchett has not hesitant to wade into this latest tragedy in America involving guns, he has yet to comments, as far as know, about how it was possible for juveniles to access guns so easily. When the suspects of that age are able to procure guns, when they are not allowed to rent a car or drink, questions must be raised as how that came to be.

But the Republican politican from Tennessee seems to have no queries in relation to that as it pertains to the shooting at the Super Bowl parade celebrating Kansas City Chiefs' latest title win. Instead, he has chosen a different course to respond to the tragedy that resulted in the death of Hispanic Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan and seems to have no qualms about making claims that are not supported by proof.