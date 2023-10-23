The game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns was decided in the closing seconds with a 39-38 win for Kevin Stefanski's team. Even though Deshaun Watson left the game with a head injury, Cleveland improved to 4-2 and remains in the fight for first place in the AFC North.

While the game was a thrilling contest with an exciting end, the referees stepped up midway through the Browns' final drive that ended up with a touchdown. The Colts recovered a fumble that was canceled due to a questionable illegal contact, and also had a defensive pass interference called that had the ball moved to the 1-yard line.

NFL fans were very upset with another poor showing by the officials deciding a game, especially in the final drive:

Pat McAfee upset with referees in Colts' loss

It wasn't just the fans who wanted to say a few nice words to the referees after the Colts-Browns game. ESPN's Pat McAfee, who spent his entire eight-year career playing for Jim Irsay's team as a punter, also took to Twitter to criticize the game-changing calls.

The game went to its final seconds, with the Browns winning due to Kareem Hunt's touchdown leaving no time on the clock for the Colts to do anything.

Deshaun Watson leaves Browns game with head injury

The Browns won despite losing their star quarterback in the first half due to a head injury suffered after a hit from Dayo Odeyingbo. He was cleared to return after a concussion check, but head coach Kevin Stefanski decided that he wouldn't put his quarterback in harm's way after a head scare:

I just did not want to put him back out there," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said in the press conference after the win."I wanted to protect our franchise quarterback. That was my decision."

It's worth noting that Watson had already missed the previous two games due to a rotator cuff injury and there was talk that he could've missed this game as well. Obviously, Indianapolis had to start Gardner Minshew due to rookie Anthony Richardson out for the season with a shoulder injury.