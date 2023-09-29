The Green Bay Packers were staring at another potential come-from-behind victory after the Detroit Lions raced to a 27-3 lead in their Thursday Night Football game. They were able to inch the gap closer by scoring two touchdowns in the second half.

But while Green Bay was making a run, game officials missed out on a call that would have nullified a significant gain by the home team. Of course, those watching this Week 4 NFC North encounter expressed their opinions about what happened.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Packers got a lucky break to end the fourth quarter

BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman tweeted about the controversial play at the end of the third quarter. He questioned whether the game officials should have shut down the completion from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed because the game clock was zero.

However, they allowed the play to continue, giving Love and the Green Bay Packers a massive gain. The home team capitalized on the situation as Love scored on a nine-yard touchdown run to trim the Detroit Lions’ lead to ten, 27-17.

But as Thursday Night Football rules analyst and former NFL game official Terry McAulay analyzed:

“Clock clearly hit zero before the ball snapped, and it’s not treated like the play clock where there’s somewhat a delay between shutting it down for a delay of game. Once the game clock hits zero, it’s over. It should be shut down on the field by the officials. Final note: it’s not a reviewable play. They could not go back and fix that.”

Expand Tweet

This questionable sequence had one football fan commenting:

“That’s what happens when Green Bay plays at home”

Expand Tweet

Another Twitter user said:

“True, its crazy they get away with it”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions regarding the Packers’ final play in the third quarter during their 2023 Week 4 Thursday night encounter against their division rivals.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lions lead was just too much for the Packers to overcome

Matt LaFleur called out the entire team during a brief halftime interview with Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. He said he wanted to see the team fight in the second half because the Lions are having their way on both sides.

They did fight, scoring 14 unanswered points in the third and the early fourth quarter. However, Packers linebacker Quay Walker forgot to play heads-up football by getting a leaping penalty on a fourth-down Detroit play. It extended the Lions’ drive, leading to David Montgomery’s third touchdown.

Eventually, Green Bay fell to 2-2 after a 34-20 home loss to the Detroit Lions. The fight that LaFleur sought was there, but it wasn't enough.