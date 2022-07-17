"My next chapter" - Controversial Raiders star officially announces his retirement from NFL

Las Vegas Raiders star offensive guard Richie Incognito has been a controversial figure throughout his NFL career. He was drafted into the league in 2005 by the St. Louis Rams.

Most notably, he was involved in a bullying scandal during his time with the Miami Dolphins. He was accused of throwing racially-fueled insults and threats about teammate Jonathan Martin's mother and sister. On July 15th, Incognito announced his retirement from the NFL.

Incognito has also faced allegations of dirty play, including gouging players' eyes, throwing punches, and illegal tackles. The NFL star sought therapy and, at one point, was also placed on an "involuntary psychiatric hold." It was for an altercation at a Life Time Fitness club in Boca Raton.

In a statement released on Twitter on Saturday, Incognito wrote:

“After stepping away from football in 2018, I knew if I came back, it would be to finish out my career on my terms. It also had to be with the right team, which I found with the Raiders. There’s always a hesitancy in coming back when you’ve been out of the game, but after a tryout with the Raiders, I immediately knew it was the place for me. It made me hungry to come back.”

Incognito continued by saying the team felt like home:

“It felt like home the minute I got here. I’d played so long, and I’d gotten this 'bad boy' reputation, but it just fit with the Raiders. They trusted who I was, and they let me play.”

After spending time with the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Dolphins, Incognito landed with Las Vegas.

The four-time Pro Bowler has now decided to hang up the cleats and retire.

The Raiders were the perfect landing spot for Richie Incognito's style of play

In a long, heartfelt letter to the team and fans, Incognito expressed his love for the game and explained that he'd found a home with the team. He mentioned how his "bad boy" reputation fit right in with the silver and black.

Throughout history, the franchise has garnered a reputation for dirty, mean, or just plain brutal players, a perfect fit for Incognito.

It came as little surprise that Incognito felt at home with Las Vegas and decided he wanted to retire as a member of the team.

