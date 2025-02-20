  • home icon
Cooper DeJean adds salt to Chiefs' wounds with latest revelation on Eagles' blitz plans against Patrick Mahomes

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Feb 20, 2025 11:06 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean added salt to the Chiefs' wounds that was their Super Bowl LIX defeat earlier this month. The Eagles bested the Chiefs in the biggest game of the year with a lopsided score of 40-22 in New Orleans.

It was a dominant performance by the Eagles on both sides of the ball. The Philadelphia secondary was able to intercept Patrick Mahomes twice, one of them being a pick-six. The man who made that pick-six was none other than rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean.

DeJean joined "The Pivot Podcast" this week to recap his and the Eagles' victory in the Super Bowl. He pointed out that the Eagles' defense was having such a dominant outing that it didn't even need to blitz Mahomes. The men on the defensive line were creating enough pressure themselves to rattle the veteran signal-caller.

"If you watch it, we didn’t really have to [blitz]. Those guys up front, they were doing their work. Those guys, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, [Josh] Sweat, BG [Brandon Graham] was in there running around, Jalen Carter, I mean, those guys are monsters.
"Makes it easy on us in the backend when you’ve got guys like that upfront. We don’t have to rush, we can play zone or match coverage, and let those guys go to work."
CBS' Jeff Kerr pointed out on X that the Eagles did have the lowest blitz rates in NFL playoff games since 2017. They blitzed only six percent of the time in their Wild Card round game against the Green Bay Packers this year. And they topped it with a zero percent blitz rate against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles riding high after dominant Super Bowl victory over Chiefs

The Eagles put up one of the more dominant performances in a Super Bowl that the NFL has seen in recent memory. Not only did the Eagles manage to pick off Mahomes twice, but they also managed to sack the quarterback six times without blitzing him.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

On the offensive side of the ball, Jalen Hurts earned his Super Bowl MVP after tossing for 221 yards and completing 17 of his 22 passes, including two touchdowns and an interception. He also led his team in rushing, carrying the ball 11 times for 72 yards and a touchdown.

After assembling one of the most stacked rosters in the NFL, should general manager Howie Roseman be able to re-sign key free agents, the Eagles could be a very dominant team in the league for a long time.

