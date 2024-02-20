Cooper DeJean draft projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Iowa CB

Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean is highly regarded as the best defensive back in this year's draft.

He was a unanimous All-American this past season, allowing only 22 receptions and no touchdowns during the season. He won the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, as well as the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year.

In 2022, DeJean compiled 75 tackles, three tackles for loss, five interceptions (including three pick-sixes), and eight pass breakups.

As a freshman in 2021, DeJean only played in seven games, mainly on special teams, and recorded four tackles.

Cooper DeJean Draft Profile

Cooper DeJean is almost a for-sure lock as a first-round pick in this year's draft.

Viewed as a top-25 overall prospect, several draft analysts and experts have the Iowa cornerback ranked as the No. 1 defensive back in this year's draft.

The 6'1" 207-pound defensive back is a good man coverage corner that has the size to play slot or on the outside. He possesses the speed and recovery to get within the space of defenders. Many think his skill set will help him flourish in the NFL.

Being a return specialist adds to his arsenal of athleticism and versatility.

Cooper DeJean landing spots

Cooper DeJean can help any secondary in the NFL. If a team wants to plug DeJean in as a slot, outside corner, or safety, they can.

Whichever team drafts him will get to experiment and plug him into their secondary based on their need. Here are three teams that DeJean could fit in well with and could have a big impact on:

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos at pick No. 12 have a good chance to pair up Cooper DeJean with one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in Pat Surtain II.

Lining up DeJean opposite Surtain would give Denver two very good man corners on each side of the field.

Being brought into a system like Denver's with Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons would relieve pressure off of DeJean as a rookie and could benefit him in his early progression.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars, had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season.

Their defense played inconsistent down the stretch and wasn't as disruptive as early in the season.

Jacksonville has a solid secondary with players such as Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, and safeties Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins. With Cisco and Jenkins' contracts set to expire in the next few seasons, Jacksonville will have to decide its future soon.

As mentioned above, DeJean could play safety (ultimately replacing either Cisco or Jenkins) or the Jaguars could plug him into the slot and move Williams to the outside. Either way, Jacksonville would have options of where they could plug DeJean in.

Philadelphia Eagles

Another team that can benefit from Cooper DeJean's services is the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles' defense gave up the fifth-most passing yards last season and the second-most passing touchdowns. They desperately need to improve their secondary this off-season.

With their secondary having major issues, adding DeJean could certainly help out. Given his versatility, he could be used wherever the Eagles desire to use him.