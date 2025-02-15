Cooper DeJean drops honest response about suffering 'battle scars' during Eagles' parade

Cooper DeJean's 22nd birthday will be one for the history books. He celebrated it by snagging his first career interception and pick-6 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, leading to an outstanding performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl victory.

The birthday celebration continued through Friday at the victory parade in Philadelphia, but DeJean suffered an unusual mishap. Wearing a chain adorned with a beer can, he accidentally hit his left eyebrow, causing a small gash when he enthusiastically jumped to spray beer on some fans.

A fan managed to get an image of the precise moment he suffered the injury. The 22-year-old commented on the picture, writing:

"Battle scars. I love this city."

DeJean wasn't concerned about the injury in the slightest. In an interview with Fox Sports, he said:

"[This] might be the best day of my life... I got a little battle scar going on. I hit myself with this big a*s chain... I knew [the parade] was going to be crazy but not this crazy... I have seen a lot of people asking me to be their Valentine. Quite a few of those. I have seen some other posters. I'm just having a blast."

Howie Roseman joins Cooper DeJean in suffering injury at Super Bowl parade

Cooper DeJean wasn't the only Eagle who suffered a head injury due to a beer can. General manager Howie Roseman was also struck on the forehead with a can, which left him bleeding.

However, just like the cornerback, he didn't mind the injury at all. Instead, he embraced it as part of the celebration. He proudly walked onto the podium with the Lombardi Trophy in one hand and a cigar in the other, his scar still unattended, and declared:

"I bleed for this city. Go Eagles. Our players, our staff have done an unbelievable job. We are two-time champs and we are coming back strong. Go Birds!"

While the parade may not have been the safest environment for the Eagles players and executives, nothing was going to stop them from celebrating their Super Bowl win.

