  Cooper DeJean opens up about grandparents' "fiery" interaction with Chiefs fans after Eagles' win in Kansas City

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:33 GMT
Cooper DeJean had a dream start to his professional career as he won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season after being selected with the 40th pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

While the Eagles cornerback has been impressive in the first two weeks of the 2025 season, DeJean has been in the news after his grandparents' interaction with Kansas City Chiefs fans during their Week 2 clash at Arrowhead Stadium.

Eagles reporter Devan Kaney shared her account of the interaction on Sunday. She said that Chiefs fans were picking on an elderly couple in an elevator. However, they fired back, saying:

“Well our grandson DID intercept Mahomes in the Super Bowl.”
The Eagles linebacker discussed the incident on his "Exciting Mics" podcast with co-host Reed Blankenship.

"I guess someone was just poking fun at him because they had to take an elevator after their seats, so they got on, probably with all Chiefs fans and the Chiefs. Fans were probably talking some some trash to him, and I think they came back and said something about what happened last year, which is not surprising to me, they are very fiery like me."
When Blankenship asked DeJean about which grandparent had roasted the Chiefs fans, the Eagles star said he hadn't discussed the incident with them but guessed it to be his grandmother.

"I don't know, I also didn't talk about it after the game," DeJean said. "Either of them could have said it, but if I had to guess it was probably my grandma, that's gonna be my guess."
Cooper DeJean addressed how he handles fame after Super Bowl triumph with Eagles

Cooper DeJean had a whirlwind rookie year with the Eagles and he rose to fame after his first career interception came against Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

However, the Eagles linebacker said he is able to "blend" despite his newfound game in Philadelphia.

"I feel like I can blend in pretty well," DeJean, 22, says, speaking via Zoom from his Center City apartment at 210 South 12th St. "I try to, at least. It's gotten a little harder since the end of last season, but I usually try to put a hat on and go about my business."
"But people have started to recognize me more and more around the city of Philly, which is cool. I don't mind it sometimes. But yeah, it definitely happens more than it did when I first got here."

In the Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs on Sunday, DeJean registered eight combined tackles as the Eagles won 20-17 to make a 2-0 start to the season.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

More from Sportskeeda
