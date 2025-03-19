Cooper DeJean sends 1-word tribute to Brandon Graham as Eagles DE retires one month after winning Super Bowl against Chiefs

Cooper DeJean and Brandon Graham didn't play together long. The cornerback hero of the 2025 Super Bowl was only in his first campaign while Graham played just 11 games, including one start last season. As it turned out, their brief moment together was their last.

Ad

Graham announced his retirement on Tuesday. Not long after the news broke, his teammate took to social media to deliver his assessment of the pass rusher after a down season. DeJean looked at the whole picture and called it as he saw it.

Cooper DeJean reacts to Brandon Graham's retirement (image credit: instagram/cooperdejean)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Legendary," DeJean wrote.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Graham battled injuries during the season, returning in time to face Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. As fans may vividly recall, the quarterback was pressured throughout the game. Graham's defensive line showed out in the matchup and the 15-season veteran gets to go out on top.

Graham logged 3.5 sacks in 11 games, which could be viewed as a net uptrend from the previous season. In 2023, he logged 3.0 sacks in 17 games.

Brandon Graham wraps NFL career that saw him defeat two GOATS in the Super Bowl

Graham at Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Few players can tell a story as notable as Graham. The Eagles pass rusher lasted in the NFL for 15 seasons, logging time in 206 games and racking up 76.5 sacks.

Ad

However, his most notable accomplishment arguably trumps that. Graham defeated not only Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl but also Tom Brady. Brady faced Philadelphia in the big game of the 2017 season after another typical year of domination in the AFC.

Graham logged a sack, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble on the New England Patriots QB in the 2018 Super Bowl. The forced fumble came with 2:09 left in the fourth quarter and effectively ended the game. Brady ended up getting one more Hail Mary shot, but it didn't lead to a reception.

Ad

Graham also produced in the 2025 Super Bowl, recording a tackle to get on the box score nearly a decade later.

Not even Jason Kelce, a superstar in the eyes of Philadelphia fans, can tout the accomplishment. Graham ends a historical run that might go down as one of the most celebrated in Philadelphia Eagles history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.