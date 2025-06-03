Cooper DeJean takes special reps for potential dual role during Eagles OTAs

Philadelphia Eagles' cornerback Cooper DeJean could expand his presence on the field in the 2025 NFL season. The soon-to-be second-year player made a strong impression during his rookie campaign, embracing his role on Vic Fangio's defense, ultimately helping the team dominate Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

DeJean even scored a 38-yard touchdown off an interception to give his team a 17-0 lead in the second quarter of the championship game.

The Eagles are back in action, as they prepare to defend their title in the 2025 NFL season. DeJean is ready to go and the team apparently has ambitious plans for him.

Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks shared a series of bits from Fangio's Tuesday presser. The defensive coordinator revealed that the former Iowa Hawkeyes player is taking reps at safety, as they prepare him to play in different spots during the upcoming season.

"Cooper DeJean taking reps at safety. Seems he will play nickel 90% of the snaps and then in base he’ll bounce around between a few spots potentially."

The Eagles have a group of talented players, both on offense and defense, and some of them give them the flexibility to try new formations during games.

Cooper DeJean is coming off a season with 51 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He already proved his value for the Eagles last season and if they can unlock his potential at safety (and other positions), they will have a superstar.

Cooper DeJean shares thoughts on Nick Sirianni's new Eagles contract

Cooper DeJean had nothing but good things to say about his head coach, Nick Sirianni, once the 43-year-old signed a multi-year deal with the franchise. Speaking on the "Exciting Mics" YouTube channel on Friday, he lauded Sirianni's easy-going personality, crediting it for bringing the team closer.

"I think it's cool how you can just go up to his office and, like, talk to him whenever you want, and him inviting us into his office and having conversations about what we could do better, what he can do better, and what we can do better as a football team, to bring everybody closer together."

"And that's the biggest thing about why our team is so special. I think it's just our ability to connect, and that starts with him as a leader. So I think it's huge for our team to have him for another how many years?" [From 06:21 to 06:56]

The Philadelphia Eagles have everything in place to compete again and retain their Super Bowl title.

