Cooper Kupp or DJ Moore or AJ Brown: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Cooper Kupp, DJ Moore and AJ Brown. Three wide receivers who are some of the better wideouts in the NFL and can pose a threat to opposing defenses on any given Sunday.
As the NFL is in Week 3 of the 2025 season, all three wideouts have the chance to have big games in fantasy this Sunday, with each of them having intriguing matchups.
Let's take a look at the trio's projection for this weekend and the matchup each of them faces:
Is Cooper Kupp a good fantasy pick in Week 3?
Through the Seattle Seahawks' first two games this season, Cooper Kupp has been the WR2 to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kupp is second on the team in targets (12), receptions (9) and yards (105).
This weekend, Kupp and the Seahawks face the New Orleans Saints, who have given up five passing touchdowns and 397 passing yards in two games.
Is DJ Moore a good fantasy pick in Week 3?
Through the Chicago Bears' first two games this season, it's been Rome Odunze who has been the team's number one wideout, with DJ Moore being second.
Moore is second on the team in receptions (8) and yards (114) while being third in targets (11). This weekend, the Bears face the Dallas Cowboys, who have given up 566 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Is AJ Brown a good fantasy pick in Week 3?
It's been a weird start to the 2025 season for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. In two games, he has just six catches for 35 yards and no touchdowns.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn't been the most effective passer, throwing for just 253 yards and no touchdowns in two games. The struggles could continue this week as they face a Los Angeles Rams defense that has given up just 294 passing yards and one touchdown through two games.
Should I start Cooper Kupp, DJ Moore, or AJ Brown in Week 3 Fantasy Football?
According to our Who Should You Start Tool, AJ Brown is projected to score more fantasy points than DJ Moore and Cooper Kupp.
The projecter predicts Brown to score 15.5 points to Moore's 12.5 and Kupp's 9.8. That means the projector also thinks it will be a breakout game for Brown Sunday, who has struggled mightily in the first two games.
Brown seems like he could have a hit or miss start, with how he's played the first two games. Moore should be the safest start, as Chicago faces a Dallas defense that gives up a lot of yards and receptions.
