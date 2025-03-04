Cooper Kupp has fallen to be a WR3, NFL analyst claims

Forced to join the FCS, Cooper Kupp worked his way into becoming a third-round pick. He worked his way up the depth chart, becoming one of the faces of Matthew Stafford's Super Bowl run, breaking records in the process. Just three calendar years later, one NFL analyst believes he has hit a new decline.

On Tuesday's episode of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Chris Simms did not say the wide receiver's career was over, but it may look different in the future with him lining up behind not one but two other receivers.

"I would argue Cooper Kupp has a role within an offense here too," Simms said. "But again, I don't think he's really a number two either. ... I think really, in a perfect offense, you'd want Cooper Kupp to be your third again, the Rams don't have a lot of receivers, and Cooper Kupp's their number two, and they don't want him at that current price."

Kupp logged 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021. Unless he crosses the 1000-yard mark again, that will be the final 1000-yard season of his career.

Best Cooper Kupp landing spots as a WR3

Cooper Kupp at Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

If Cooper Kupp were to be a third-string wide receiver somewhere, he'd essentially have to go somewhere with few problems at wide receiver but looking for the final piece. The room wouldn't be made or broken by his addition but it would be the difference between perfect and somewhat less than perfect.

The Baltimore Ravens are one potential landing spot. Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman appear to be the top two guys there, so Kupp would slide into the third spot over Nelson Agholor.

The Philadelphia Eagles would also potentially be the best fit all around. AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith have two hands on the starting two positions. Kupp could fit over Jahan Dotson, creating matchup nightmares against the third and fourth cornerbacks on the defense.

The Minnesota Vikings also make sense for Kupp as a WR3. With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison holding onto their starting roles, Kupp could fit in third over Jalen Nailor. Of course, the big question is whether Kupp would accept the demotion and the most likely attached pay cut.

