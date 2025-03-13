Cooper Kupp should go home to Rams' rivals after getting released, NFL analyst recommends

Cooper Kupp's time with the Los Angeles Rams has come to a close. The wide receiver was drafted in 2017 to the franchise and delivered one of the most memorable seasons in NFL history. The former Super Bowl MVP said his goodbyes and has been officially released. One analyst had his favorite choice for the receiver ready to go.

Speaking on a March 13 edition of "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Peter Schrager recommended that Kupp join the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are a rival of the Rams in the NFC West.

047 Peter Schrager "I'd like to see him go to Seattle. He is a Washington State guy, and Seattle just said goodbye to two really good wide receivers, in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett," he said.

"You insert Cooper Kupp, who went to Eastern Washington, is from the state of Washington, and is in the division with the Rams, and Bobby Wagner did the same thing in the reverse when the Seahawks were like, 'We're done with Bobby Wagner,' the Rams signed him, and he's like, 'I cannot wait to play Seattle and beat them twice a year,'" he added.

Kupp hauled in 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, continuing a decline in production since his career-changing 2021 season.

Projecting Cooper Kupp's contract value with Seahawks

Cooper Kupp at Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Seattle Seahawks just spent big money to get Sam Darnold but also saved themselves some money by trading DK Metcalf.

They also parted ways with Tyler Lockett after a decade. As such, they have a hole in the roster at the position.

They didn't jump at the chance to trade for the wide receiver's $26.7 million deal, so it is clear that they would want to spend much less. Of course, Kupp will have a market, but the question is how large of a bidding war is kicking off.

If only a few teams offer significant money and it becomes a tie for Cooper Kupp, going to his home state would make sense. Kupp is from Yakima, so a half-day drive to his hometown could be worth millions. The wide receiver also played for Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington just outside of Spokane.

It is up to the former Rams receiver to decide, but a $12-$15 million offer could be enough to get a deal done. Of course, some of that could be incentive-based to keep the risk low for the Seahawks. If the deal were to happen this offseason, Kupp could be back to face the Los Angeles Rams as soon as Week 1.

