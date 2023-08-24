Cooper Kupp injury update: Rams WR’s status for Week 1 explored 

Cooper Kupp has proven that when healthy he is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In the Los Angeles Rams' run to the Super Bowl, he arguably had one of the best seasons ever from a receiver.

However, he wasn't able to replicate the same success last season due to an ankle injury. Kupp only played nine games and had an ankle surgery to overcome his injury.

Earlier this month during the training camp, Kupp suffered a hamstring strain and missed time in practice. It left many wondering whether or not the Los Angeles Rams star receiver will be able to suit up in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Will Cooper Kupp play in Week 1?

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp

As per Los Angeles Rams insider Stu Jackson, Kupp is on track to play in Week 1 against their division rivals, the Seahawks. Here's what he reported:

"Rams WR Cooper Kupp said he’s on track to play Week 1 against the Seahawks in Seattle."

This is great news for the Rams fans who are looking forward to the season. The franchise has already traded away the likes of Jalen Ramsey and Allen Robinson this offseason, and not many believe they will be a contender this season.

If Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp are unable to stay healthy throughout the season, it's very likely that the Super Bowl LVI winners might tank to get a high-value draft pick next season.

There have been constant concerns about Stafford's future in the NFL given his elbow injury, which is why the Rams could draft a quarterback next year, with the likes of Caleb Williams, and Drake Mayer being on their radar.

Cooper Kupp was on track to have another great season last year

Cooper Kupp: Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers

Before getting hurt last season, Kupp was putting on a clinic every single week and was dominating without having Odell Beckham Jr. alongside him.

Last season, he had 75 catches for 812 yards and scored seven touchdowns in nine games. If he stays healthy, Kupp will likely put up monster stats no matter who the quarterback is.

Stetson Bennett has impressed everyone in the lead-up to the season, and if the Rams need a fill-in quarterback if Stafford is injured, the former Georgia star will be their go-to guy.

