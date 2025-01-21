Cooper Kupp makes feelings known on his future with Rams after gut-wrenching playoff exit vs. Eagles in divisional round

On Sunday, Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams' season ended after their 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. They had the opportunity to win the game with a go-ahead touchdown in the dying embers of the contest.

However, a sack from Jalen Carter on a 3rd-and-2 play followed by an incompletion from Matthew Stafford ended the Rams' chances of pulling off the upset win.

The franchise and its stars are now turning their attention to the 2025 campaign. Stafford admitted that he's unsure whether he'd return to play or call it a day on his incredible career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, wide receiver Cooper Kupp confirmed he doesn't plan on retiring in the offseason. During the Rams' final locker room interviews of the campaign on Monday, he said:

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I feel like I've got a lot of good football left in me. I'll be playing football next year. That much I know."

While Kupp is keen on playing in 2025, he acknowledged that he could have to continue his career on a new team. When asked about being traded or released, the veteran said:

"Who knows what's going to happen. That's out of my control. And we will see what it's going to be. ... I don't have any clarity on what that's going to look like or anything like that. So yeah, obviously would love to be in L.A., but I don't know what that's going to look like."

Cooper Kupp stats: WR had an underwhelming campaign by his standards

The 2024 season was one of the most disappointing campaigns of Cooper Kupp's illustrious career.

He finished the season with only 67 catches for 710 receiving yards, the fewest since his sophomore campaign, where he was limited to only eight games due to injury. His average of 59.2 receiving yards per game is the lowest since his rookie year.

Puka Nacua's meteoric rise, coupled with Kupp's injury woes and declining impact, could prompt the Rams to trade or cut the veteran wide receiver. Kupp still has two years left on his deal with the franchise.

If Stafford decides to return, the team could consider releasing the 31-year-old Kupp, allowing him to pick where he wants to play in 2025 and beyond. If the quarterback retires, they will likely retain the wideout's services to give their new signal-caller, potentially a rookie, a wily veteran as a weapon in the passing game.

Cooper Kupp is one of the greatest players in the Rams' history, but his time with the team could end after eight seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.