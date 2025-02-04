Cooper Kupp makes feelings known on Rams seeking trade partner to move off Super Bowl-winning WR

After eight years with the franchise, Cooper Kupp is being shopped around by the LA Rams. The veteran wide receiver could make an impact on the Los Angeles team, even securing Super Bowl MVP honors three years ago, but his time at SoFi Stadium is coming to an end after the team decided to seek trades.

The player took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the team's plans for the future. While he doesn't aggree with Rams' decision, Kupp added a touching message thanking the fans and the city for all the memories during these eight years.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," he started.

"I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us," Cupp added.

Cooper Kupp played 104 games with the LA Rams, recording 634 receptions for 7,776 receiving yards and 57 receiving touchdowns. His injuries never allowed him to be as consistent as desired, and now his tenure is about to end for a team with a clear WR1 in Puka Nacua.

