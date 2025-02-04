  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cooper Kupp makes feelings known on Rams seeking trade partner to move off Super Bowl-winning WR

Cooper Kupp makes feelings known on Rams seeking trade partner to move off Super Bowl-winning WR

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 04, 2025 00:56 GMT
Cooper Kupp makes feelings known on Rams seeking trade partner to move off Super Bowl-winning WR (Image credit: Imagn)
Cooper Kupp makes feelings known on Rams seeking trade partner to move off Super Bowl-winning WR (Image credit: Imagn)

After eight years with the franchise, Cooper Kupp is being shopped around by the LA Rams. The veteran wide receiver could make an impact on the Los Angeles team, even securing Super Bowl MVP honors three years ago, but his time at SoFi Stadium is coming to an end after the team decided to seek trades.

The player took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal the team's plans for the future. While he doesn't aggree with Rams' decision, Kupp added a touching message thanking the fans and the city for all the memories during these eight years.

"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," he started.
also-read-trending Trending
"I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us," Cupp added.

Cooper Kupp played 104 games with the LA Rams, recording 634 receptions for 7,776 receiving yards and 57 receiving touchdowns. His injuries never allowed him to be as consistent as desired, and now his tenure is about to end for a team with a clear WR1 in Puka Nacua.

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Santosh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी