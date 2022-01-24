Watch: Cooper Kupp comes clutch, makes two key catches to send Rams to NFC Championship Game

Cooper Kupp is a legitimate NFL MVP candidate for his play with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season. He has kept up the heroics in the postseason and posted mind-blowing numbers in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kupp ended his day with nine receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown. But he boosted his stats on the final drive of the game to lead the Rams to victory.

The Rams had the ball on their own 25-yard line with 42 seconds left and the score tied at 27-27. Just minutes earlier, it was 27-13 and they were coasting to victory. But a vintage Tom Brady comeback could have had the Rams in total panic mode.

Luckily, Kupp came to the rescue thanks to some great throws from Matthew Stafford. The drive started with a sack, only for Stafford to connect with Kupp for 20 yards following a timeout. The next play was a 44-yard connection with him again that had Buccaneers fans wondering what the defense was doing.

This set up a Matt Gay game-winning field and the Rams are back in the NFC Championship Game. Brady may have had another legendary comeback to his name if not for the star receiver's heroics.

Cooper Kupp puts an end to a Tom Brady comeback

The Rams were truly reeling leading up to the final drive of the game. They fumbled with the score at 27-20 and it looked like Brady was going to add a 27-3 comeback to his name.

But the star receiver was not the one letting his team down. He stayed ready and somehow got open twice on back-to-back plays. Buccaneers fans angry about that do have a point of frustration, yet this only further proves why Kupp is such an elite talent. He finds ways to get open and make big plays and that is why he is an MVP candidate.

He may also have ended Brady's career if the quarterback decides to hang up his cleats. Stars usually take down other stars and the receiver has officially reached an even bigger level of success with his postseason dominance.

His next test is against a 49ers team his Rams lost to in Week 18. He had 118 yards and a touchdown in the game. So, that secondary will have to try to figure out any way to improve while also worrying about Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson running free.

