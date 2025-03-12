Cooper Kupp reportedly makes stance clear on joining Patriots in free agency ahead of Rams exit

The list of teams where Cooper Kupp could play in 2025 grew bigger on Monday. The Los Angeles Rams first told the wide receiver that he was available for a trade, but no franchise acquired his services due to his high salary.

The Rams have now changed their stance and will cut Kupp from the team once the new league year kicks in, eating the dead cap remaining. As such, any team that signs the wide receiver can negotiate a completely new deal without any attachment to his high salary from the previous contract.

The list of teams interested in signing Cooper Kupp could be big. The New England Patriots are in need of wide receivers, and according to reporter Andrew Callahan, a deal could be signed between the two parties.

"According to a league source, Kupp is curious about the prospect of playing in New England and has shared that curiosity with some close to him," Callahan wrote.

"He has personal and professional connections to Patriots, starting with ex-college teammate and fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne, who has repeatedly advocated for him to come to New England on social media. The two remain friendly, sources say."

The Patriots have spent a ton of money in the first days of free agency, but most of the signings were defensive players. So far, wide receiver Mack Hollins and offensive tackle Morgan Moses are the only offensive players signed.

Kendrick Bourne pushing hard for Cooper Kupp to move to New England

New England wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and Cooper Kupp played three years together, from 2013 to 2016, with the Eastern Washington Eagles. Bourne has been involved in this mission of bringing his former teammate to the Patriots for more than a month.

When news about Kupp's availability became public, Bourne took to Twitter to incentivize NFL teams to trade for him. Back then, he was available via trade only, meaning that any franchise interested in his services would have had to acquire his salary as well.

With Drake Maye entering his second season, the Patriots are using resources to improve the roster around their young quarterback, giving him the best possibility to develop and succeed in the NFL.

