Cooper Kupp rumors: AFC West team reportedly out on Super Bowl MVP as WR seeks $14,000,000 in free agency

Cooper Kupp has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Rams and won the Super Bowl MVP when they won a ring. He also won the rare receiving triple crown that year, demonstrating his elite value to their success.

Despite his massive contributions to the franchise, he was recently released during ther 2025 NFL offseason. He has quickly become a popular traget in free agency and has been connected to several teams as potential landing spots.

The Denver Broncos were initially reported as having interest, but apparently his rumored asking price is among the reasons why they are out on signing him.

Chase Daniel and Dianna Russini recently discussed the situation during an episode of the Scoop City podcast. They both contributed reasons as to why the Broncos are not pursuing Kupp.

Daniel added on X:

"Broncos don't want to pay $14 million per year for Cooper Kupp"

His tweet was in response to this report by Russini:

"I've never gotten the sense that wide receiver was on the top of the Denver Broncos' wish list of players they were trying to bring in this offseason outside of the draft"

Upgrading their wide receivers has been a rumored goal of the Broncos during the offseason, but apparently Kupp is not one of their desired options. Russini suggested that they are more likely to use ther 2025 NFL Draft to potentially add more depth behind Courtland Sutton.

Denver recently improved its pass-catchers by signing tight end Evan Engram during ther 2025 NFL free agency period. This is a major addition to the offense that was extremely weak at the position, and while Kupp could serve as another important upgrade, the teamwill allegedly consider other options.

Cooper Kupp landing spots in 2025 NFL free agency

Cooper Kupp

The Los Angeles Rams have seemingly already moved on from Cooper Kupp after recently bringing in Davante Adams to pair with Puka Nacua in their offense.

NFL insider Dianna Russini mentioned that the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings are currently among the interested teams in signing Kupp this year.

The Seahawks recently traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so they could be looking to replace him. The Saints are in need of depth at the position, while the Vikings and Packers may be seeking a splash move after their early exits from the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys also have rumored interest in Kupp as they are reportedly focused on upgrading their wide receivers behind CeeDee Lamb.

