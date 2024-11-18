Cooper Kupp's wife Anna drops 3-word reaction to WR's 69 yard TD vs Patriots

Cooper Kupp's biggest supporter, his wife Anna, was over the moon as the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver scored a 69-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots.

Taking to Instagram, she reposted a Rams' official IG post, featuring a collage of a broadcast replay of Kupp's blazing route. It also featured a meme character from "The Emperor’s New Groove," making a "perfect" gesture.

Below the image, Mrs. Kupp wrote a three-word caption that read:

“Hills are singinggggg."

Cooper Kupp's wife posts IG Story. (Source: Via Instagram/ @AnnamarieKupp)

It was the Rams WR's second touchdown of the game. Earlier, he scored a five-yard TD in the second quarter.

That said, along with making an impact individually, Cooper Kupp also pulled off a brilliant show by joining hands with Puka Nacua.

Together, they scored three TDs in the Rams' win over the Patriots by catching veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford’s accurate throws.

Cooper is going to stay with the Los Angeles Rams till 2026. In 2022, he signed a contract extension for three years worth $80.1 million after he earned the Super Bowl MVP and Triple Crown honors in 2021.

Adorably, for all his success, Cooper Kupp puts the spotlight on his wife, Anna.

"Without a doubt, there's no doubt in my mind, not only would I not be here where I am today without her or accomplishing the things that I would be doing," Cooper told ESPN in 2022. "I really believe I may not be in this — I may not be in the NFL if it wasn't for her and what she has inspired in me and pushed me to do."

Cooper Kupp and Anna Kupp: Relationship timeline

For Cooper Kupp, it was love at first sight. Cooper met Anna in 2012 while they were still studying in high school.

Soon after they graduated and went to attend university, the relationship became long-distance. While Cooper went to Eastern Washington University for football, she pursued her Bachelor's Degree at the University of Arkansas.

For the two persons who were head over heels in love, the distance was painful to bear. Hence, Anna transferred to Eastern Washington after the NFL WR popped the big question to her in March 2014.

Finally, on June 20, 2015, Cooper and Anna tied the knot, which was two years before he was drafted by the LA Rams.

Since the central theme of the marriage was football, Cooper sported his Eastern Washington helmet after exchanging vows with Anna. He went on to toss a garter-wrapped football instead of a traditional bouquet.

With Cooper's soaring fame in the NFL, the marriage has only strengthened. Together, they have three sons now – Cooper Jameson (July 2018), Cypress Stellar (January 2021) and Solas Reign (June 2023).

