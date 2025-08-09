Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie drops 1-word message as Seahawks tie preseason clash vs Raiders by 23-23

Even though Thursday didn't turn out to be the day for Cooper Kupp's on-field debut with the Seattle Seahawks, it was an interesting game against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Seahawks dominated the game for the first two quarters, the Raiders bounced back in the third and fourth quarters to tie the game at 23-23.

Apart from Kupp, many starters missed out on the team's first preseason clash, including Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker III. Shortly after the Seahawks tied the game with the Raiders, Kupp's wife, Anna Marie, dropped a wholesome one-word message for the wide receiver.

Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie drops a 1-word message as Seahawks tie preseason clash vs Raiders by 23-23 (Image Credit: @annamariekupp/IG)

Marie shared a picture highlighting her PDA moment with Kupp on her Instagram story.

"Ily," Marie wrote.

During an interview with ESPN after the game, coach Mike Macdonald got honest about the result of the game and expressed his dissatisfaction with how the game turned out.

“You never want to tie a football game,” Macdonald said. “That kinda stinks, but there was a lot of great stuff on both sides of the ball.”

Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna crowned Seahawks WR as 'Hardest worker'

Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie, never misses out on admiring and praising her husband on social media. In June, Marie shared an Instagram reel featuring a snippet from an interview with "The Village" on her story. Along with the post, Marie's story also included a wholesome message for the Seahawks wide receiver.

"Hardest worker I know," Marie wrote. "Always teaching and growing those around him. Proud to be your wife, Cooper Kupp."

Marie has always been highly supportive of Kupp's career decision and was a major support pillar for him when he was released by the Rams. Kupp's departure from the Rams was an emotional moment for Marie, who later shared her honest opinion on the same via one of her Instagram stories.

"People want to be better because of who you are and how you conduct your business," Marie wrote. "The joy and passion you exude in your preparation and your execution are contagious. I am so excited for the impact you will have in these coming years. The relationships waiting for you."

Nevertheless, Kupp and Anna have settled well with the Seahawks, and fans have been excited to see the wide receiver showcase his skills with his new team in the 2025 NFL season.

