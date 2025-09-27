Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie drops candid 3-word reaction to Seahawks' 23-20 TNF win over Cardinals

Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna Marie, reacted to the Seattle Seahawks' dominating performance in their fourth week. After starting the new season with a loss against the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks bounced back in Week 2 and won their third straight matchup this week against the Arizona Cardinals.The NFL team shared a video on their Instagram account containing the winning score against the Cardinals. The clip was reshared by Anna Marie on her Instagram story with a three-word caption:&quot;Happy victory Fridayyyyyy,&quot; she wrote.Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie's IG story/@annamariekuppCooper Kupp is playing his first season with the Seattle Seahawks. He was with the Los Angeles Rams until last year, but signed a three-year contract in March and joined his new team.The Seahawks had a dominating start and have been fabulous this season. In the preseason opener, their game against the Las Vegas Raiders ended in a tie, but then they won against the Kansas City Chiefs, followed by a loss in the third game against the Green Bay Packers.In the regular season, they won in the second week against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then defeated the New Orleans Saints before winning the Week 4 game against the Cardinals.Cooper Kupp's wife Anna pens a heartfelt message for the Seahawks WRCooper Kupp's wife, Anna, caught the public's attention with her heartfelt post on Instagram, which she shared on Sept. 16. She posted a few pictures of the couple and penned a long caption for her beau.She expressed her love for him and cheered for him.&quot;To the souls we are given in this life to love, may we never withhold a kiss or a hug,&quot; she wrote. &quot;May we see them, support them, let them know we adore them. We are meant to be lifted, to be cherished and treasured. So pour out your cup: Let your heart flow unmeasured. And see your giving returned, in a love you never dreamed By them, whose heart is filled by yours, And is now bursting at the seams. 🌀💫🦋🌙 written by a couple lovebirds. I love you @cooperkupp ♾️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCooper Kupp and Anna have been high school sweethearts. They both attended different schools; Cooper studied at Davis High School while Anna was at Richland High School. However, they met at a school event and have been together since then. The couple got married in 2015 and is blessed with three kids: Cooper Jameson Kupp, Cypress Stellar Kupp and their youngest son, Solas Reign Kupp.