Cooper Kupp's wife Anna Marie posts random romantic moments with Seahawks WR to enjoy 'nostalgia ultra' with IG recap

Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie, shared unseen pictures of her family on social media. On Thursday, she shared a post that included several snaps of the couple and a few pictures with her kids on Instagram, where she has around 74.6K followers.The first slide of the post includes an adorable snap of Anna Marie with her family. She kissed her husband on the sidelines. She wore a white top with the number 10 printed on her sleeves, paired with military-print pants. Along with that, she shared pictures of her kids playing and a few from their fun-filled outings.She shared the post with a two-word caption and a star emoji.&quot;Nostalgia ultra&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple were high school sweethearts and married in 2015. They have three sons together.They were blessed with their first child, eldest son Cooper Jameson Kupp, in July 2018. Three years later, they welcomed another baby boy, Cypress Stellar Kupp. Their youngest son, Solas Reign Kupp, was born in June 2023.In the ninth slide of the post, Cooper Kupp’s wife shared pictures of her kids playing in the sand, then added another photo from their zoo outing in the last to fifth slides.Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie, pens a heartfelt post for the NFL starCooper Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie, shared a few adorable pictures of the couple in an Instagram post on Sept. 16. She posted romantic snaps along with a long caption dedicated to her husband.&quot;To the souls we are given in this life to love, may we never withhold a kiss or a hug. May we see them, support them, let them know we adore them. We are meant to be lifted, to be cherished and treasured,&quot; she wrote.&quot;So pour out your cup: Let your heart flow unmeasured. And see your giving returned, in a love you never dreamed By them, whose heart is filled by yours, And is now bursting at the seams. 🌀💫🦋🌙 written by a couple lovebirds. I love you @cooperkupp ♾️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCooper Kupp is playing his first season with the Seattle Seahawks. In the five games he has played so far this season, he has recorded 221 receiving yards.The Seahawks had a tough start to the season with a loss against the San Francisco 49ers, but bounced back with a win in the second week against the Pittsburgh Steelers (31-17), and then won against the New Orleans Saints (44-13) and the Arizona Cardinals (23-20). However, in their last outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they lost 38-35.