Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna Marie shares son's wholesome moment trying Seahawks star's football gear during training visit

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 15, 2025 11:00 GMT
Cooper Kupp&rsquo;s wife Anna Marie
Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna Marie (Image Source: Getty)

Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna, shared a heartfelt moment from the Seattle Seahawks training camp on her social media handle. The Seahawks wide receiver is in his ninth year in the NFL and is in his first season with the new team.

His wife attended his training camp last month with their kids, and on Wednesday, she shared a few adorable pictures on her Instagram account. She posted a snapshot of her son trying on the Seahawks gloves, helmet and shoes, which did not fit him.

Cooper Kupp&rsquo;s wife Anna Marie IG Story /@annamariekupp
Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna Marie IG Story /@annamariekupp

Anna shared another Instagram story of her sons from the camp.

Cooper Kupp&rsquo;s wife Anna Marie IG Story /@annamariekupp
Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna Marie IG Story /@annamariekupp

Cooper Kupp and Anna are the proud parents of three kids. Their elder son, Cooper Jamereon Kupp, is seven now. The couple calls him June for junior. Four years after the birth of their firstborn, in 2021, they welcomed their second child, another son named Cypress Stellara Kupp, who is four now. Their youngest, Solas Reign Kupp, was born in June 2023.

Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna, shared a glimpse of their offseason outing ahead of the start of the new season

In an Instagram post on July 6, Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna, offered some glimpses of her outing with her husband and sons on her Instagram account. She posted several snaps of their fun-filled adventures with a one-word caption.

"444HZ," she wrote.
On June 15, she celebrated Kupp's birthday and posted a few pictures on social media. In the caption, she penned a heartfelt message for him.

"Happy Birthday (and Father’s Day) my love. I’m so glad you chose to grace this earth with the presence of your soul. There is truly no one like you, never will be in any lifetime. I’m so thankful I get to walk these years with you, to raise our boys with you, to live intentionally with you. You are a gift. Here’s to another sun voyage filled with laughter, love, tears, and adventure. I love you to mush," she wrote.
She shared an adorable post of Cooper Kupp posing with their three sons in the first slide of the post by the lakeside. In the third slide, the NFL star sat at a dining table with their son and prayed. She offered a few pictures of their kids in the post but hid their faces.

Meanwhile, on the field, Kupp was with the Los Angeles Rams until 2024. Earlier this year, he signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Neha
