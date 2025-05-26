Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna, shares intimate behind-the-scenes photo from her water labor on son's birthday

Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna, celebrated the birthday of the couple's younger son, Solas Reign. She shared a slew of pictures on Instagram, including a glimpse of her water labor.

Anna posted a picture of her kissing her husband while holding the newborn baby. She shared the snap with a caption that said:

"The sweetest most peaceful birth"

Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna shares intimate behind-the-scenes photo from her water labour on son's birthday/@annamariekupp

In another Instagram story, she posted a picture of her son wearing Batman's mask with a caption:

"Happy Birthday to our heart and soul"

Cooper Kupp’s wife, Anna, shares photo on son's birthday/@annamariekupp

In one Instagram story, Anna shared an adorable picture of Solas Reign offering their prayers while sitting on chairs. In the caption, Anna talked about the meaning of her son's name:

"There is a reason you are named after light my sweet, Solas Reign. Mommy and daddy love you so much. Sunshine boy."

Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna shares photo on son's birthday/@annamariekupp

Cooper Kupp and Anna have been together since high school. She has been his biggest cheerleader and also supported him financially while he was in college. The NFL WR gave credit to his wife for helping him play football at the professional level.

"Without a doubt, there's no doubt in my mind," Cooper said (via PEOPLE). "Not only would I not be here where I am today without her or accomplishing the things that I would be doing."

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have been blessed with a baby boy, Cooper Jamerson Kupp in 2018, Cypress Stellar Kupp in 2021, and their third baby, Solas Reign Kupp in 2023.

Cooper Kupp gave surprises to his wife, Anna, on her birthday

Earlier this year, in March, Anna Kupp celebrated her birthday, and her husband had planned a surprise party for her. On March 24, she posted a few pictures of her party on Instagram, celebrating the big day with her friends and loved ones.

Sharing the post, Anna wrote:

“surprised” by @cooperkupp 🤍🎂🤍"

Meanwhile, on the field, Cooper Kupp is preparing for the 2025 season with the Seattle Seahawks. He signed a deal with them in March after seven years with the Rams.

