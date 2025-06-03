Cooper Kupp's wife, Anna, shared an emotional message revealing why she takes pride in being the wife of an NFL star. On Monday, she shared a video of the Seahawks wide receiver's interview with the caption as she reflected on the hardworking nature of her husband.

Cooper Kupp is gearing up to start his journey with the Seattle Seahawks after his remarkable time playing for the Rams. Sharing the story, Anna wrote:

"Hardest worker I know. Always teaching and growing those around him. Proud to be your wife, Cooper Kupp."

Cooper Kupp’s wife Anna shares why she takes "pride" in being Seahawks WR's spouse/@cooperkupp

Cooper Kupp and Anna have been married for a decade. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have been going strong with time.

Anna is a strong supporter of her husband, and earlier this year, when Kupp signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, the NFL WR shared a post on his Instagram account, recalling his journey with the Rams on March 13. He shared a farewell post for the LA Rams, writing:

"Eight years of incredible memories. We talked often about the Rams being back in LA and how we would grow to be something special here. And there was frustration early on around getting the buy in from the people of LA.

"But we knew at the end of the day, it’s about providing moments. Shared experiences. The things that parents and their children will talk about and remember forever," he added.

Anna Kupp jumped to the comment section to cheer for her husband for his upcoming journey and wrote:

"To the moon. Let’s go find our new home, lovey. 💫"

Anna Kupp cheered for her husband for his upcoming journey/@cooperkupp

Anna and Cooper have been high school sweethearts and have been together since then. She even helped him financially when he was in college, and continued to cheer for him as he is gearing up for his journey with a new team.

Cooper Kupp planned a surprise party for his wife, Anna

In March, Anna Kupp celebrated her birthday. Her husband, Cooper Kupp, celebrated the big day by giving her a surprise party. On March 24, she posted pictures on Instagram with a caption that reads:

“surprised” by @cooperkupp 🤍🎂🤍

The couple celebrated the big day of Anna with their loved ones. The couple twinned in matching white outfits for the day. Kupp wore a white T-shirt with a red cap while his wife wore a white top and blue jeans.

