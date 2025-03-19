Cooper Kupp shuts down narrative of slowing down after $45,000,000 Seahawks move

Cooper Kupp exchanged Los Angeles for Seattle after joining the Seahawks on a three-year $45 million deal. The Super Bowl MVP of the Rams' win against the Bengals three years ago will now try to resurrect the fortunes of a different NFC West team.

Ad

This came about after the Rams informed the wide receiver after the end of last season that they were going to move on from him. They then proceeded to add Davante Adams as the primary target opposite Puka Nacua. They then released Cooper Kupp and he was free to seek another destination of his choice.

The Seahawks pounced. They themselves have let DK Metcalf join the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their quarterback, Geno Smith, left to reunite with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. After bringing in Sam Darnold, Seattle provided their new signal-caller with a weapon in the form of a former All-Pro player.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, there have been doubts in some quarters whether he is still the star who won the Triple Crown in the Rams' championship-winning season. He has battled injuries since lifting the Lombardi Trophy and has not always been present on the field. But Copper Kupp went on the NFL Network to bat down any suggestions that he is slowing down.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On the contrary, he said, he feels that he is ascendant, and those who feel that he is not up to the task and using judgment that is not derived from what he is putting out on tape. Promising to keep performing at a very high level, he said,

Ad

“I still see myself playing this game at a very high level. I see myself as an ascending player. Any narrative that is any different is just someone that hasn’t watched a whole lot of film.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cooper Kupp's rejoinder follows Colin Cowherd's assertion that Seahawks made a 'mistake'

Cooper Kupp's assertion followed Colin Cowherd's statement that it was a mistake for them to sign the former Rams' receiver. The commentator said that Sean McVay signed Davante Adams because of his ability to get open, noting,

"They (Los Angeles) went and paid for older Devante Adams, because if you go look at the analytics, he gets open. Cooper Kupp doesn't get open at all."

Cooper Kupp will have the chance to prove himself twice a year as the Seahawks are in the same division as his former team. They might face off a third time too if they both make the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.