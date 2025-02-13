Cooper Kupp trade: NFL insider reveals deadline for Rams WR's move

One of the NFL's top wideouts is reportedly on the trade market as teams monitor the Cooper Kupp situation in LA. The Rams have made the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year available in trade talks after he battled through injuries over the last three seasons, missing 18 games during that stretch.

Kupp is expected to be moved in the early parts of the offseason, but a more specific timeline was predicted by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on Wednesday.

"I think they agree to a trade before the beginning of the league year in mid-March," Breer wrote. "As for the return, I'd say it's probably a Day 3 pick. Remember, the contract will weigh down any negotiation."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kupp missed five games due to an ankle injury during his 2024 campaign. He caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns and averaged his fewest yards per game since his rookie season. The Rams are looking to build their offense around their young weapons in Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams and could add draft assets with a trade.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Denver Broncos lead the odds race to land Cooper Kupp

There will be no shortage of teams attempting to acquire Cooper Kupp as the offseason ramps up. His price tag could be relatively cheap for a receiver of his caliber, though the injuries are a concern.

The Denver Broncos are the odds-on favorites to land Kupp via trade during the offseason, per DraftKings. The Broncos are looking to surround second-year quarterback Bo Nix with plenty of weapons after a stellar rookie campaign.

Following the Broncos (+500) in the odds rankings are the Washington Commanders (+550), New England Patriots (+550), Pittsburgh Steelers (+600) and Kansas City Chiefs (+600). Each team navigating Kupp's trade market needs help in their respective receiving cores, but interestingly enough, all are playoff contenders.

Kupp would make a strong addition to any team and could step in as a team's immediate top option, depending on his landing spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.