Cooper Kupp trade rumor: AFC exec says Patriots would be "foolish" to pass on $80,100,000 WR

The Super Bowl might be here but there is a lot of talk about star players like Cooper Kupp and Myles Garrett who are expected to be on the trade market this offseason. The wide receiver is a star performer who has been a triple crown winner, offensive player of the year, and a Super Bowl MVP during the Rams' run to the Championship.

ESPN reported that executives are already talking about the possibility of landing Kupp with a couple of teams featuring prominently. The Patriots did not make the postseason this year but rookie quarterback Drake Maye showed enough to suggest that the franchise can build around him.

New England needs to shore up their offensive line and add receiver depth. All of it might not be possible through the draft and, therefore, one could argue that they should look at adding a wideout like Kupp through free agency. An unnamed AFC executive certainly seemed to agree with that saying it would be foolish for the Patriots not to explore that option.

Former Patriots Super Bowl-winning TE makes case for Cooper Kupp coming to New England

One assumes that most Patriots fans would be happy to add a player of Cooper Kupp's caliber to their team. Given that New England is not expected to be an immediate threat, whether the wide receiver will want to go there remains an open question. Former Super Bowl-winning tight end Jermaine Wiggins made a case for the wideout to consider his former team by listing out some of the benefits.

He listed Mike Vrabel as the type of coach who can change a team's culture, having taken the Titans to the AFC Championship during his time in Tennessee. He also said having a young quarterback like Drake Maye is a positive since there will be continuity in that position in the near future. Talking on WEEI radio, Wiggins noted,

“I think Vrabel has the ability to make guys go, ‘OK, they’re serious in New England, and I wanna play for Mike Vrabel, who’s shown that he can at least get a team to a championship game. I really think that’s the lore. And then you have a young guy like Drake Maye for receivers, that I think Cooper Kupp would love to play for.”

If the Patriots want to sign Cooper Kupp, they will have to make a strong case because they won't be the only team interested in a player like him.

