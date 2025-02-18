“Copying Jimmy Butler” - NFL fans react as Lamar Jackson’s new offseason look goes viral

Lamar Jackson is usually in the news for his on-field performance. But this time, it’s his hairstyle getting all the attention. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has ditched his braids and is now rocking long, straight, shoulder-length hair.

Once Jackson's Instagram Story update went viral on X (formerly Twitter), NFL fans could not stop talking about it. Many compared his new style to Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, who also changed his hair last year.

One fan joked, “Lost MVP to Josh Allen and turned into Jimmy Butler.”

Another said, “Copying Jimmy Butler.”

“Emo Lamar era?” one asked.

Meanwhile, another joked, “He got a three-point plan to fix the Ravens.”

More NFL fans joined in the fun.

Lamar Jackson is not the first star quarterback this offseason to surprise fans with a big hair change. Earlier on Tuesday, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shocked everyone by sporting a new look.

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl LIX, he cut off his famous mohawk.

Mahomes first discussed this in February 2024 on "The Pat McAfee Show," saying he was ready for a new look.

"It's gone this offseason, I promise y'all," he said.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t cut it last year since the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024, and the quarterback believed going for a haircut could affect his luck.

But now that their championship streak is over, he finally felt ready to make the change.

Lamar Jackson opted for weight loss last offseason

Lamar Jackson is already one of the fastest quarterbacks in the NFL, but he wanted to be even quicker. Thus, in the 2024 offseason, the Baltimore Ravens star lost weight to improve his speed.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russin, Jackson weighed 205 pounds in May 2024, 15 pounds less than in the 2023 season and 25 pounds less than in 2022. He seemed to believe being lighter would help him move faster and escape defenders more easily.

However, some concerns about losing weight could make Jackson more vulnerable to hard hits from defenders.

Lamar Jackson’s playing style has always involved heavy running, and the 2024 season was no exception. He rushed for 821 yards and had his best passing season, throwing for 3,678 yards. Instead of focusing on taking hits, he works on dodging defenders and getting out of danger.

