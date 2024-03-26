The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Atlant Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson on a two-year deal as their free agency dealings continue.

Patterson was with now Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Atlanta for the past couple of seasons. He reunites with his former head coach in the Steel City.

Some look at Patterson's stats from the last couple of years, and they don't jump off the page. But he contributes on offense with special teams as a punt returner, so much so that he has four All-Pro selections for his efforts.

One fan tweeted their reaction on X regarding Cordarrelle Patterson on the Steelers:

"WHAT holy crap this is fun."

Other fans gave their thought on the 33-year-old running back coming to Pittsburgh on a two-year deal.

So, as we can see, fans are happy with the veteran coming to the Steelers. He will contribute significantly to Pittsburgh as their running back, receiver and return man.

The two-year deal is interesting, but we imagine it is front-loaded given his age. But it appears the Steelers have gotten one over their AFC rivals by signing Patterson.

Steelers could have top run game with Cordarrelle Patterson's addition

Indianapolis Colts vs. Atlanta Falcons

With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the backfield, adding an explosive weapon like Patterson gives the Steelers another option at running back.

Harris averaged 4.1 yards per carry last season, while Warren averaged 5.1. Both were used as part of a tandem behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

Now with Cordarrelle Patterson, the Steelers get another weapon at running back, receiver, and on special teams. The franchise looks to close the gap on the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Patterson was used sparingly by the Falcons last year, as he only totaled 50 rushing attempts and nine receptions from 14 games (started zero).

But in Pittsburgh, we imagine Arthur Smith will have a plan for Patterson and use him in different ways to keep the defense guessing.

With Harris, Warren and now Patterson, there's every chance the Steelers could try and run the ball down the opposition's throat in 2024.